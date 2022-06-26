Rampur bypoll result puts seal on public's faith in double engine BJP govt: Adityanath

Just after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday won the Rampur Parliamentary bypoll, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the people of the state by saying that the by-election result puts a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government. "The victory of Rampur Lok Sabha seat in the by-election is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi," tweeted Adityanath today.

The tweet further read, "This victory is the result of the successful leadership of the BJP, the tireless hard work of dedicated workers and the good governance established by the double engine BJP government. Thanks to the people of Rampur from the bottom of my heart!" In a major political development in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi on Sunday won the Lok Sabha bypoll in Rampur under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah, the bastion of Samajwadi Party (SP) big shot Azam Khan. In Rampur, BJP had fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who recently joined the party. Whereas, SP candidate Asim Raja was handpicked by Azam Khan. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not contest from Rampur.

"Lodhi has won by over 42,000 votes," Rampur District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters after giving the winning certificate to Lodhi. The fate of many bigwigs including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was sealed today as the counting of votes took place for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states.

Counting began at 8 am under heavy security arrangements. The postal ballots were counted first and then EVMs were opened. The three Lok Sabha seats which witnessed bypolls include Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab's Sangrur, while assembly by-elections were held in Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. As per the current trends, Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) has won from Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Bhagwant Mann who came to power as the state chief minister after the Aam Aadmi Party secured a landslide victory in the recently-held assembly polls in Punjab. (ANI)

