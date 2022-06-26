Left Menu

India in a state of 'undeclared Emergency', alleges CPI(M) leader Yechury

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:16 IST
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday alleged the country is in a state of ''undeclared Emergency'' and that like the previous one in 1975, it too will be defeated.

He was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where the latter referred to the Emergency imposed in the country in 1975 under the Congress rule and how it was defeated. Targeting the Congress, Modi said attempts were made to ''crush democracy'' during the Emergency imposed in 1975, and asserted that it is difficult to find another example in the world where people defeated a ''dictatorial mindset'' through democratic means.

In a tweet, Yechury said, ''Like then, we will see it happening now. Today’s undeclared Emergency will also be defeated like the First was. At that time it seemed like it will eternally go on. But ‘acche din’ for Democracy will return. The struggle is on and will intensify.'' PTI ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

