Left Menu

BJP's win in Azamgarh, Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls 'historic': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the BJPs win in the Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur as historic, asserting that this indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, a reference to the party being power at both places.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 19:09 IST
BJP's win in Azamgarh, Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls 'historic': PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur as ''historic'', asserting that this indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the ''double engine'' governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, a reference to the party being power at both places. In his tweets, Modi also thanked people of Tripura for reposing faith in the party's development agenda and voting its candidates, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, to victory in assembly by-polls.

''Our government will continue fulfilling people's aspirations. I laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork,'' he said, while also praising BJP workers from UP. ''Gratitude to all those who voted for the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare,'' he added. The BJP's victory in Rampur and Azamgarh, considered difficult seats for the party, is significant as these were earlier held by Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan and its president Akhilesh Yadav, both of whom resigned after being elected to the state assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022