4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight

PTI | Bogota | Updated: 27-06-2022 06:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 06:59 IST
Part of the wooden stands collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia Sunday, sending spectators plunging to the ground and killing at least four people and injuring hundreds, authorities said.

The disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called ''corraleja'' in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

Videos taken during the bullfight show a three-story section of the stands collapsing as people screamed.

''We have activated the hospital network in Tolima,'' Tolima Governor José Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio. ''Four people have died, as of this moment: two women, a man and a minor.'' Regional health authorities said during a press conference late Sunday that 322 people had gone to local public and private hospitals after the collapse seeking treatment. Orozco said the death and injury figures were still preliminary.

Orozco said he had asked for the traditional ''corralejas'' to be suspended in Tolima earlier Sunday but this one was held anyway.

President-elect Gustavo Petro urged local officials to ban such events, noting that it was not the first time an incident like this had taken place.

''I ask mayors not to allow more events involving the death of people or animals,'' he said.

Current President Iván Duque on Twitter announced an investigation of the disaster.

''We lament the terrible tragedy registered in El Espinal, Tolima, during the festivals of San Pedro and San Juan, with the collapse of the stands during a corraleja. We will call for an investigation.''

