PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 12:13 IST
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for prez poll
Yashwant Sinha (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election.

Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

Top opposition leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's A Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Sinha submitted his nomination papers.

Sinha was named as the common opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

