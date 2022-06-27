Delhi Congress holds protest against Agnipath scheme
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Congress on Monday held a protest at West Vinod Nagar against the Centre's Agnipath scheme.
Simultaneously, 'Satyagraha' is being staged at all the assembly constituencies in the national capital by the Congress workers, party officials said.
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar accused the police of halting the party's protest in Patparganj and several other areas.
"Congress is conducting Satyagraha across the country including Delhi to echo the voice of youth against the Agnipath scheme in a peaceful, democratic manner," Kumar tweeted.
"At the behest of BJP, Delhi Police is halting our Satyagraha at every assembly (constituency) of Delhi," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress to demonstrate political show of strength on Monday against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi
Congress to demonstrate political show of strength on Monday against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital owing to Covid related issues: Randeep Surjewala.
Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Congress candidate flags water issues; 'inaction' of past MLA, MCD
Harmohinder Singh Lucky appointed new president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee