India, UK to set up joint Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme

27-06-2022
India and the UK will create a joint Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme to train young and aspiring diplomats from both nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, announced plans for the establishment of the new academy to jointly promote Commonwealth values after a meeting in Rwanda last week.

"Graduates from the programme will play a crucial role in delivering a rejuvenated Commonwealth united in support of self-determination," Truss said.

"In an increasingly geopolitical world, we must champion the Commonwealth values of democracy and sovereignty. The UK and India are helping to build a modern Commonwealth fit for the 21st century and delivering tangible benefits for its members," she said.

"That's why we are working together on a new Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme, which will equip young diplomats with expertise and training they will need to tackle the global challenges we face," she added.

The leaders, who met at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, issued a joint statement to underline the value of a "strong and revitalised Commonwealth family", fit for the 21st century and delivering "tangible benefits" for all members.

"Both ministers are pleased to announce that a joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme is to be hosted in New Delhi, India. The Academy programme will equip young diplomats from all Commonwealth Member States with expertise and training on global challenges," the joint statement reads.

"They underlined the UK and India's commitment to delivering a truly connected, innovative and transformative future for the Commonwealth family which supports the needs and expectations of all Member States," it adds.

