AIMIM to vote for Yashwant Sinha in Presidential polls
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Monday announced its support to joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election scheduled to be held next month.
Owaisi, in a release here said, ''AIMIM legislators will be voting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections. Sinha spoke to me on call earlier as well.'' The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has two members in Lok Sabha, seven MLAs in Telangana, five MLAs in Bihar and two members in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
