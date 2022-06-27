Following are the top stories at 2100 HRS: NATION DEL68 PAR-CANCER TREATMENT Make cancer notifiable disease, waive GST on drugs, check radiation therapy cost: Par panel to govt New Delhi: Emphasising on making cancer treatment affordable, a parliamentary panel on Monday suggested top government officials to consider waiving GST on cancer drugs and take stringent measures to check the prices of medicines and radiation therapy, sources said.

DEL59 UN-DRUGS-REPORT India one of largest opiate markets in terms of users, vulnerable to increased supply: UN report New Delhi: India is one of the world’s single largest opiate markets in terms of users and likely to be vulnerable to increased supply as there are already signs that an intensification of trafficking in opiates originating in Afghanistan may be taking place, according to a new report.

DEL60 UP-LD PRESIDENT Abandoning of widows a social evil; efforts needed to end it: President Kovind in Vrindavan Mathura (UP): The practice of widows being abandoned by their sons and relatives is a social evil and a blot on the country's culture, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday and advocated their remarriage and economic independence.

DEL66 NIA-LD GUPTA Dinkar Gupta takes charge as NIA chief, calls for 'expeditious investigation' of terror offences New Delhi: Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Monday took over as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an anti-terror probe agency formed after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, and called for ''expeditious investigation'' and prosecution of offences of terror that affect security of the country.

DEL70 PB-4THLD-BUDGET Punjab FM presents AAP govt's 1st budget; free electricity from Jul 1 Chandigarh: Presenting the AAP government's first budget, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced providing 300 units of free electricity to households from July 1, setting up of 117 Mohalla Clinics and upgrading 100 schools as 'schools of eminence' in the state among other proposals.

DEL55 DEF-RAJNATH-LD MALAYSIA Rajnath holds talks with his Malaysian counterpart on bilateral defence ties New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with his Malaysian counterpart Hishamuddin bin Hussein virtually on Monday to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.

DEL65 SC-2NDLD SHIV SENA Maha crisis: SC puts in abeyance disqualification proceedings against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, relief for Shinde camp New Delhi: In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

DEL72 PREZ-2NDLD YASHWANT Will reach out to former BJP colleagues for support; Opposition unity will last till 2024: Yashwant New Delhi: Presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha on Monday said he would reach out to his former colleagues in the BJP to seek their support and expressed confidence that the Opposition unity seen on his candidature would continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

CAL3 TR-VIOLENCE-AICC Tripura violence: AICC team arrives, meets CM Agartala: A three-member AICC team led by senior MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday called on Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha regarding the alleged attack on party workers and leaders after by-poll results were announced on June 26.

CAL2 AS-FLOOD Assam flood situation improving, 22 lakh affected Guwahati: Assam's flood situation is showing signs of improvement with the water level of most rivers maintaining a receding trend while over 22 lakh remain affected across the state, officials said on Monday.

LEGAL LGD20 SC-LD AMBANI SECURITY SC to hear Centre’s plea against Tripura HC order on security cover to Ambanis New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on June 28, a plea of the Centre challenging the Tripura High Court orders on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

FOREIGN FGN57 PM-G7-2NDLD CLIMATE India's dedication to climate commitments is evident from its performance: PM Modi Elmau (Germany): Asserting that India's dedication to climate commitments is evident from its performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that rich countries of G-7 will support India's efforts in combating climate change and invited them to tap the huge market for clean energy technologies emerging in the country.

FGN53 G7-PGII-BIDEN G7 leaders unveil USD 600 billion plan to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative in developing nations Elmau (Germany): US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders have unveiled ambitious plans to mobilise USD 600 billion in funding by 2027 to deliver transparent and game-changing infrastructure projects in developing countries like India, in a move seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

