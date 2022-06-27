Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, booked for remarks against Sharad Pawar, gets protection from arrest
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale has been granted interim relief in the 21 pending FIRs registered against her by the Maharashtra Police.
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale has been granted interim relief in the 21 pending FIRs registered against her by the Maharashtra Police. The actor was arrested on 14 May after a complaint was registered against her for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' Facebook post about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar.
The Bombay High Court has now directed the police to not take any coercive action against the Marathi actor. She was arrested after a case was registered against her under sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc), 505 (intent of mutiny) of the Indian Penal Code.As many as 15 cases have been filed in Maharashtra against the actor.
In her post, Ketaki made objectionable statements about Pawar's appearance, illness and voice. The post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.
Maharashtra police have seized her laptop, computer hard disk, and other electronic evidence. (ANI)
