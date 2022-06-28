Left Menu

G7 condemns 'abominable' attack on Ukraine shopping mall

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 02:19 IST
The leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies, gathered for their annual summit in southern Germany, condemned Russia's "abominable" missile attack on a shopping mall in the Ukraine town of Kremenchuk.

"We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack," they wrote in a joint statement tweeted by the German government spokesperson.

"Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians contribute to a war crime," they added. "Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account."

