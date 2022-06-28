G7 condemns 'abominable' attack on Ukraine shopping mall
The leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies, gathered for their annual summit in southern Germany, condemned Russia's "abominable" missile attack on a shopping mall in the Ukraine town of Kremenchuk.
"We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack," they wrote in a joint statement tweeted by the German government spokesperson.
"Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians contribute to a war crime," they added. "Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account."
