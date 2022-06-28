Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 12:43 IST
Newly elected Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav meets Adityanath
Newly elected Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

''Expressing gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the people and workers of Azamgarh and received his blessings,'' Yadav tweeted and also shared pictures offering a saffron scarf to the chief minister.

Yadav won the bypoll to the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 8,000 votes. Election on the seat was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had won in the 2019 general elections, after being elected to the state assembly from Karhal in 2022.

Incidentally, Dinesh Lal Yadav, who had lost to Akhilesh Yadav in the previous election, defeated the SP chief’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav in the by-election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

