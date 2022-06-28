Britain's Johnson: We're working on getting Ukraine's grain out
G7 leaders are working on finding a way of letting Ukraine export its grain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. "We're working on it, we're all working on it," he said at the start of a five-way meeting with France's Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Mario Draghi, Germany's Olaf Scholz and the U.S.'s Joe Biden, when asked if they were going to get the grain out of Ukraine.
Ukraine's bulk grain exports are being hindered by a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, forcing exporters to use less efficient land routes.
