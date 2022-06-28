Left Menu

Erdogan says he wants results, not words from Sweden and Finland

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:34 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Finland and Sweden must take Turkey's concerns into consideration and deliver not just words but results if they wanted to be NATO members.

Turkey has blocked bids by Sweden and Finland to join the Western military alliance, accusing them of supporting groups Ankara views as terrorists. The sides have held talks to address Turkish concerns, but have not reached an agreement.

Speaking before departing for a NATO summit in Madrid where he will meet the leaders of the Nordic nations and NATO, Erdogan said the Nordic states must meet Ankara's expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

