Left Menu

ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut for July 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:02 IST
ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut for July 1
Shiv Sena ledaer Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ED has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking him to appear on July 1 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends, officials said.

The Rajya Sabha MP was issued the first summons for Tuesday but he sought more time citing official commitments and a meeting he was supposed to attend at Alibaug.

His lawyers had met Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai on Tuesday and sought 14 days' time for his appearance but the agency only gave him a relief till this month-end.

The agency wants to question the 60-year-old Raut and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who were first taken to Surat, are now camping in Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022