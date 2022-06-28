Chinese premier Li: economy recovering but foundation not solid
28-06-2022
China's economy has recovered to some extent, but its foundation is not solid, state radio quoted Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday. China will strive to bring down the jobless rate as soon as possible, Li was quoted as saying.
