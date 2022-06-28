NPP MLAs of Arunachal to support Murmu's candidature

The National People’s Party (NPP) in Arunachal Pradesh has extended its support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The NPP has four MLAs in the 60-member state assembly.

NPP state general secretary Pakgna Bage said that as NPP president Conrad Sangma was one of the proposers for Murmu’s candidature, all the NPP legislators in Arunachal Pradesh would extend support to the former Jharkhand governor in the coming presidential elections.

The presidential polls will be held on July 18.

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has 48 BJP members, four NPP MLAs, Congress (four), one JD (U), and three Independents.

The NPP also announced that it would try to field candidates in all the seats in the upcoming Panchayat by-polls slated for next month.

The by-elections to 130 gram panchayat seats and one zilla parishad seat in the Himalayan state will be held on July 12.

