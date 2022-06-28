Uddhav Thackeray appeals to rebel MLAs to return, says 'we will together find a way out'

Even as several Shiv Sena leaders have attacked the party rebels accusing them of betrayal, party leader and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal to them to return from Guwahati and discuss their issues. Striking a conciliatory note, Uddhav Thackeray said rebel MLAs were "still in Shiv Sena at heart" and family members of some legislators had contacted him.

"Many of you are in touch with us, you're still in Shiv Sena at heart; family members of some MLAs have also contacted me & conveyed their sentiments to me..." he said. He said rebel MLAs should get rid of their confusion and they will together find a way out of the political crisis facing the party and the MVA government.

He claimed that rebel MLAs are "trapped" in Guwahati. "Every day new information is coming out about the MLAs trapped in Guwahati for last few days. As Shiv Sena's family head I respect your sentiments, get rid of confusion... we'll sit together and find a way out of this... if you come forward and speak, we'll find a way out," he said.

His remarks came a day after Uddhav Thackeray reshuffled the departments of ministers and took away portfolios of nine ministers who have joined the Eknath Shinde camp. The remarks were made ahead of the cabinet meeting. Uddhav Thackeray's son and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had strongly attacked the rebel MLAs on Monday.

He had accused them of "betraying" the party and said, "the dirt has gone out of Shiv Sena". Aaditya Thackeray, who was addressing Shivsainiks in Mumbai said the party rebels were "enjoying" in Guwahati when Assam was dealing with floods in parts of the state.

He also claimed that 15 to 20 MLAs, who are in the Eknath Shinde's rebel camp were in touch with the Shiv Sena and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati.He said the leader of the rebel group Eknath Shinde was offered the post of Chief Minister in May but "he did drama". The battle between groups of Shiv Sena has now reached the Supreme Court which on Monday granted interim relief to Shinde and other MLAs to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly by July 12.

During the hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appearing for Eknath Shinde and others told the Supreme Court that the Deputy Speaker cannot proceed with the disqualification proceedings when the resolution seeking his removal is pending.(ANI)

