Biden, Spanish PM agree on increasing number of U.S. destroyers in Spain

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:22 IST
Biden, Spanish PM agree on increasing number of U.S. destroyers in Spain
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had discussed an agreement to increase the number of U.S. destroyers to be based in Spain with the country's prime minister before the start of the NATO summit in Madrid.

Biden also said the leaders had spoken about how to keep weapons flowing to Ukraine.

