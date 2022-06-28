Biden, Spanish PM agree on increasing number of U.S. destroyers in Spain
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:22 IST
- Country:
- Spain
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had discussed an agreement to increase the number of U.S. destroyers to be based in Spain with the country's prime minister before the start of the NATO summit in Madrid.
Biden also said the leaders had spoken about how to keep weapons flowing to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slump amid risks from U.S. CPI, China COVID struggle
FOREX-Dollar climbs to 135 yen as U.S. yields march higher
FOREX-Dollar hits 135 yen as U.S. yields climb ever higher
China stocks fall on COVID concerns, U.S. inflation
FOREX-Yen falls to lowest level since 1998 as U.S. yields march higher