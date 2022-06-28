Left Menu

PM expresses grief at loss of lives in Mumbai building collapse

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

Updated: 28-06-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a Mumbai building collapse. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The death toll in the building collapse tragedy in Mumbai's Kurla area rose to 18 on Tuesday evening while 14 persons were injured, civic officials said.

Of 32 people rescued from the debris of the building located in Naik Nagar society since midnight, 18 were declared brought dead at hospitals.

A PMO tweet quoting the prime minister said, ''Pained by the building collapse in Mumbai. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.'' PTI KR ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

