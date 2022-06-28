Left Menu

Biden to host Mexico President Obrador July 12 after summit snub

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Washington on July 12, the White House said on Tuesday, a visit that was initially planned after the Mexican president snubbed a U.S.-hosted regional summit earlier this month. Obrador's refusal to attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles because of disputes over the guest list highlighted how Latin America's leftists are pursuing an increasingly independent foreign policy from Washington.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 23:50 IST
Biden to host Mexico President Obrador July 12 after summit snub

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Washington on July 12, the White House said on Tuesday, a visit that was initially planned after the Mexican president snubbed a U.S.-hosted regional summit earlier this month.

Obrador's refusal to attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles because of disputes over the guest list highlighted how Latin America's leftists are pursuing an increasingly independent foreign policy from Washington. Biden did not invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua on the grounds of human rights and democratic shortcomings. Obrador refused to attend unless all regional governments were asked, but had said he would visit his U.S. counterpart in July.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and Obrador will meet at the White House and discuss their efforts to address global challenges such as food security. "They also plan to discuss their visions for North America, cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Central America, security, climate and energy, and global issues," the White House added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022