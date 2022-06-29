Left Menu

Tailor's killing act of terror: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday termed as a terror attack the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan, and accused the Congress government of being responsible for the incident.Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said Lals killers filmed the incident and made the video viral in an attempt to terrorise society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:30 IST
The BJP on Wednesday termed as a ''terror attack'' the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan, and accused the Congress government of being responsible for the incident.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said Lal’s killers filmed the incident and made the video viral in an attempt to terrorise society. Rathore charged the Congress government in Rajasthan was responsible for Lal's killing and that it has taken many steps during its tenure to appease one community.

“Not a single week has gone by in the last six months when terrorist, jihadi incidents have not happened in Rajasthan. The Government of Rajasthan is solely responsible for this,” Rathore said. The tailor was killed on Tuesday by two men, who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

