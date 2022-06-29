Spain's PM at NATO summit tells Russia's Putin: 'you will not win'
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the host of this week's NATO summit, said on Wednesday that the alliance was delivering a strong message to President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'You will not win'.
Earlier, Sanchez said that Russia would be identified as NATO's "main threat" in its new strategic concept, as opposed to a strategic partner previously.
"We are sending a strong message to Putin: 'you will not win'," Sanchez said in a speech.
