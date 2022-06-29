Left Menu

Ahead of Maha floor test, BJP demands protection for rebel MLAs

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the governors direction to the government to take floor test in the Assembly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:53 IST
Ahead of Maha floor test, BJP demands protection for rebel MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday met state legislature secretariat's principal secretary Rajendra Bhagwat and urged him to ensure protection to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are scheduled to arrive in the state for floor test on June 30.

Majority of the legislators of the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, have been camping in Guwahati along with some independents since June 22. The Sena rebels are demanding that the party snap ties with the NCP and Congress, allies in the government, accusing these parties of trying to eliminate their party.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari has directed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to face the floor test at 11 am on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, he said, ''We met Bhagwat and deputy speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly Narhari Zirwal with a demand to ensure protection for the members. We also discussed the seating arrangement of MLAs in the House with the officials.'' ''Clear threats have been given to some MLAs in the state. Democracy has to be protected and hence we requested the officials to ensure necessary measures,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, the party leaders held a meeting at the official residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis here. The Shiv Sena on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the governor's direction to the government to take floor test in the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022