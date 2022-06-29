Left Menu

Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:35 IST
Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis
Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis till 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

*SC commences hearing on Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu’s plea challenging Maharashtra Governor's direction for floor test in Assembly on Thursday.

*Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, check out of luxury hotel in Guwahati where they were camped since a week and leave for airport.

*Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chairs state cabinet meeting; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of NCP joins via video link.

*Jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh move SC for participation in Maharashtra floor test.

*Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs pray at Kamakhya temple; Eknath Shinde says he has support of 50 MLAs and is not worried about the floor test.

*Rebel Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil says Uddhav Thackeray abandoned 52 legislators, quit official residence, but not ready to snap ties with NCP.

*Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief.

