Left Menu

JD(S) indicates support to Murmu for President, formal announcement soon

Indicating his partys support to BJP-led NDAs candidate for presidential polls Droupadi Murmu, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said a final decision on this will be arrived at soon after going through the background of the two candidates in the fray.The former Karnataka chief minister said Murmu has spoken to JDS patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda seeking support and has also sought appointment to meet him personally.Already she Murmu has discussed with our national president Gowda over phone twice and has requested for support.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:55 IST
JD(S) indicates support to Murmu for President, formal announcement soon
  • Country:
  • India

Indicating his party's support to BJP-led NDA's candidate for presidential polls Droupadi Murmu, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said a final decision on this will be arrived at soon after going through the background of the two candidates in the fray.

The former Karnataka chief minister said Murmu has spoken to JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda seeking support and has also sought appointment to meet him personally.

''Already she (Murmu) has discussed with our national president (Gowda) over phone twice and has requested for support. Also, she had sought time to come and meet. I requested our national President that there is no need for her to come personally in the current situation,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Murmu already has the majority on her side and she has expressed her desire to seek Gowda's support out of goodwill and generosity.

''She has already won...she need not come so far...we will decide in the party...You (media) may have understood by now what our decision might be. Before taking a final decision, we will look into the background of both candidates. There is no question of Congress or BJP or any B-team here,'' he said, adding that he has gone through Murmu's background and her struggle.

Recently calling Murmu, as a ''suitable'' and ''non-controversial'' candidate, Gowda had noted that he doesn't want to refer her as merely a tribal candidate, but wants to say that she is ''competent'' for the post of President.

Battle lines have been drawn for the July 18 presidential election with the BJP-led NDA naming Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, as its candidate, while former Union minister Yashwant Sinha has filed nomination as a joint nominee by major opposition parties, including the Congress, the NCP and the TMC.

Murmu, 64, had been the Jharkhand governor and also served as minister in the Odisha government earlier in her career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022