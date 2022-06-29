Timely, quality data paramount to monitor progress, evidence-based policy making: G P Samanta

Timely and quality data is paramount to monitor the progress and support evidence-based policies, Chief Statistician of India G P Samanta said on Wednesday.

In recognition to the notable contributions made by (late) Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in the fields of statistics and economic planning, the Government of India has been celebrating his birth anniversary, on 29th June, as 'Statistics Day'.

During a function to celebrate Statistics Day, Samanta said, ''Currently there exists a huge challenge in the availability of disaggregated data. MOSPI will make constant efforts to supplement the data gaps on SDG parameters.'' He also stated that timely and quality data is paramount to monitor the progress and support evidence-based policies.

This year, the main event of the Statistics Day, 2022, was organized at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Convention Centre, New Delhi, through physical-cum-virtual mode.

It was also celebrated as a part of the week-long celebration by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the government to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence.

During the event, winners of the national awards instituted by the Ministry were felicitated.

This year, Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics, 2022, was jointly awarded to Dilip Kumar Sinha, Deputy Director General, MoSPI and Dr. K. P. Suresh, Principal Scientist, National Institute of Veterinary, Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (NIVEDI), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Further, Prof. P.V. Sukhatme National Award for life time contribution in the field of statistics, 2022 was conferred upon Dr. Padam Singh, Former Member, National Statistical Commission. The winners of ‘On the Spot Essay Writing Competition, 2022’ were also felicitated in the event.

