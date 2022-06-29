Left Menu

Cong accuses AAP govt of taking Covid situation lightly in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:42 IST
As the number of coronavirus cases has been rising in Delhi, the Congress accused the AAP government in the national capital on Wednesday of taking the situation casually.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is ''busy'' looking after the affairs of Punjab and addressing election rallies in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, while his deputy Manish Sisodia is ''busy'' inspecting the city roads.

''Nearly two-and-a-half years since the pandemic wreaked havoc in Delhi and thousands of lives were lost, the Delhi government is going to train those at the mohalla clinics on how to give Covid vaccination,'' he said.

Instead of tackling the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths caused by the viral disease, Sisodia has been ''locking horns'' with the lieutenant governor over the latter giving a green signal to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe allegations of corruption against senior Public Works Department officials in connection with building seven temporary Covid hospitals in the city, Kumar said.

''While Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in jail, Sisodia, who has been given all the responsibilities held by Jain, has failed to do justice to the number of key portfolios with him and the health sector has taken a major hit,'' he added.

The Congress leader also claimed that the city government has been functioning ''without a head'' for months now and that Delhi has become Kejriwal's ''second priority''.

''Arvind Kejriwal was earlier busy addressing rallies and doing politics in the five states that went to Assembly polls and of late, he has been busy addressing election rallies in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat,'' he said.

