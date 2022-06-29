Left Menu

Tailor murder: VHP, Bajrang Dal protest in Gurugram, Manesar; demand death sentence for accused

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:57 IST
Hindu outfits, including the VHP and Bajrang Dal, on Wednesday staged protests in Gurugram and Manesar demanding justice for slain Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered for allegedly sharing a provocative remark made by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

Chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits, took out a march that started from Kamala Nehru Park and culminated at Sohna Chowk where they burnt an effigy representing ''Islamic terrorism''.

They said the accused had challenged the sovereignty of the country which the Hindus will never tolerate and demanded death sentence for the accused and Rs 1 crore compensation for the kin of the deceased.

“For this heinous crime, the government should not only give death penalty to the criminals but also take concrete steps towards securing the Hindu society. Failure to do so may lead to an atmosphere of anarchy in the country. Hindu society will not sit silent,” said Ajit Singh, district president of the VHP.

Mahavir Bhardwaj, chairman of Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, termed the incident a “challenge” to the tolerance of Hindus and asserted that they are not cowards and want justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

