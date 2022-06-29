LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Central American death toll from Texan migrant truck rises

The latest in Latin American politics today: Central American death toll rises from Texan migrant truck: Mexico

The number of confirmed fatalities of Central Americans who were trapped inside a trailer truck found in Texas this week has risen, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday. Francisco Garduno, the head of the Mexican government's National Migration Institute (INM), told a news conference that 14 Hondurans, seven Guatemalans and two Salvadorans died alongside the 27 Mexican fatalities announced on Tuesday.

The overall death toll remained at 51, he said. Chile's new leftist president gets reality check as support wanes

SANTIAGO - The optimism engulfing Chile's leftist President Gabriel Boric as he took power in March has dimmed as inflation, social unrest and political missteps dent his popularity and fuel doubts about a push to steer the economy away from market-friendly policies. The former student protest leader handily won a presidential election in December, rattling business, particularly the mining sector, with his proposals to change tax laws to fund social spending and toughen environmental regulation. Chile is the world's top producer of copper and No. 2 producer of lithium.

An opinion poll on Monday showed Boric's support plunging to 34%, the lowest level of his presidency, closely mirroring waning backing for the country's planned new constitution. Brazil to simplify private bond issuance, strengthen global contracts

BRASILIA - Brazil plans to simplify procedures for issuing private bonds to stimulate fundraising through capital markets as well as improving international contract security, an economy ministry official told Reuters. Economic Policy Secretary Pedro Calhman said on Tuesday these projects are among several "in progress" in his office, which has sought to improve legal security and cut red tape in Brazil, long known for bureaucratic rules.

A potential new measure to improve the legal framework for contracts "should favor both international investment and the access of Brazilian companies to the international market," he said, without elaborating. (Compiled by Steven Grattan, editing by Deepa Babington)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)