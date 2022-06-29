PM chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, which is expected to discuss the impact of aspirational districts, the gati shakti master plan, the rationalisation of autonomous bodies and other reforms, sources said.
The meeting that started at 5 pm is being held virtually, they added.
The meeting is also expected to discuss the preparedness for the G-20 conference, the sources said, adding that a presentation will be made during the meeting.
Modi holds council of ministers' meetings at regular intervals to deliberate upon reforms and policy issues in order to further improve the overall governance and the delivery system, they said.
The meeting is being attended by most of the Union ministers, the sources said.
