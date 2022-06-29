Nothing worthwhile to learn from much touted Delhi development model: Guj BJP leader to AAP

BJP leader and former Gujarat minister Ramanlal Vora, who is in Delhi, on Wednesday slammed Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia, saying AAP's claims about the Delhi model of development are hollow. Vora is in Delhi to ''expose'' the claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party with a BJP delegation.

The Gujarat BJP team, accompanied by Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, visited a mohalla Clinic and a government-run school in the national capital. Tiwari told reporters that the clinic was in bad shape ever since it was opened.

Later, the BJP delegation, including Amit Thaker and Vibhavari Dave, visited a school. In the video shared by the BJP, the school appeared in a dilapidated condition.

Meanwhile, Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia dialled Vora in the middle of his press conference and thanked the BJP leader for visiting AAP-ruled Delhi for ''witnessing and learning good work done by the Delhi government''.

Irked by Italia's remarks, Vora said there is nothing worthwhile to learn in Delhi.

''Since AAP leaders come to Gujarat and make tall claims about the mohalla clinics and model schools, our delegation has come here hoping that we will learn something. But, we were greatly disappointed. There is nothing worthwhile to learn here,'' Vora told Italia in the phone conversation during the presser.

Hours after BJP's visit to Delhi, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha visited the same school in the Khajuri Khas area and claimed that the BJP team intentionally showed the storeroom of the school instead of the classroom to malign the AAP government.

''They came here just to find out issues. This is low-level politics. Instead of the classroom, they went to the storeroom and claimed that it was our classroom. They did not even meet any official during the visit,'' Jha said in a video released by AAP.

On Tuesday, BJP had said that their team is in Delhi to ''expose'' the ''Delhi Model'' of the Aam Aadmi Party and its government.

The visit comes amid the AAP emerging as one of the main challengers to the BJP in Gujarat, where elections are due at the end of this year.

In a video shared by the BJP a day earlier, Thaker can be seen visiting a mohalla clinic where a dog was sleeping beneath the bench, while in another video, the team can be seen pointing to a pile of garbage and an open gutter near a locality.

The BJP had also shared some photos claiming its delegation found broken fans in government-run schools, while one school was found to have a tin roof instead of a concrete one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)