Maharashtra governor accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, asks him to stay as caretaker CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 00:14 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night tendered resignation state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor accepted the resignation and asked him to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangement is made, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Thackeray drove himself in a Mercedes to the Raj Bhavan, accompanied by his sons Aaditya and Tejas as well as Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe and Arvind Sawant and others.

Thackeray met governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan at 11.44 pm. Shiv Sena workers accompanying him shouted slogans at his convoy reached the Raj bhavan.

Later Thackeray drove back to his residence `Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

