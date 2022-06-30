Left Menu

Colombia's Petro picks Jose Antonio Ocampo as finance minister

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:38 IST
Colombia's Petro picks Jose Antonio Ocampo as finance minister
Gustavo Petro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's leftist President-elect Gustavo Petro has picked Jose Antonio Ocampo to be finance minister in his government when he begins his term in August, he said on Thursday.

Ocampo, an experienced public servant who previously served as the minister of finance in the government of former President Ernesto Samper, among other positions, is currently a professor at Columbia University in the United States.

"Jose Antonio Ocampo will be our finance minister (to) build a productive economy and an economy for life," Petro said in a message on Twitter alongside a photo of the two men standing side by side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022