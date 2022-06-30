Nadda reaches out to SAD's Sukhbir Badal, seeks support for Murmu's Prez bid

Left Menu

BJP president JP Nadda reached out to estranged former ally Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to seek support for NDAs presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, sources in the saffron party said on Thursday.Nadda has been calling various non-NDA parties to elicit support for Murmus candidature.Badal, sources said, told Nadda he will get back to him after consulting other Akali Dal leaders.Akali Dal may announce its support to Murmu, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:16 IST
BJP president JP Nadda reached out to estranged former ally Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to seek support for NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, sources in the saffron party said on Thursday.

Nadda has been calling various non-NDA parties to elicit support for Murmu's candidature.

Badal, sources said, told Nadda he will get back to him after consulting other Akali Dal leaders.

Akali Dal may announce its support to Murmu, they said. The decades old alliance between the BJP and Akali Dal broke down on the issue of the three farm laws which the Modi government later annulled. The estrangement had resulted in SAD leader and Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur resigning from the Union Cabinet.

Both parties contested the Punjab assembly polls held earlier this year without much success.

