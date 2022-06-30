Guj BJP delegation failed to find flaws in Delhi's govt schools, claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Thursday claimed that the state BJP delegation, which visited Delhi to ''expose'' the Delhi model, could not find any flaws in the government schools during their two-day stay.

Speaking to reporters here, the party's national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi alleged that the BJP delegation went to Delhi only to spread rumours instead of ''learning from the world-renowned Delhi model of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal''.

''We thought that the BJP delegation must have visited schools and hospitals in Delhi to learn something, as the state of education and healthcare in Gujarat is in bad shape. Even foreign delegates, chief ministers and ministers from other states visit Delhi to see our schools and education system,'' Gadhvi said.

Gadhvi claimed that when the delegation, led by Amit Thaker and former cabinet minister Ramanlal Vora, could not find any flaws, and they shot a video of a school storeroom and showed it as a classroom to make it seem like schools in Delhi were in a bad shape.

''It is now clear that the BJP delegation went to Delhi to spread rumours instead of learning something. When they could not find any flaws, they started spreading rumours with the help of their I-T cell. BJP leaders should have also visited schools of BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), where schools are in pathetic condition,'' the AAP leader said.

Responding to the BJP's allegation that Delhi's mohalla clinics were not functioning properly, Gadhvi said the delegation deliberately visited a clinic which was closed by NGT due to environmental concerns. ''It is surprising that apart from a closed mohalla clinic, the delegation did not see any other fully functional mohalla clinics. Since the Centre is giving the Delhi government land to set up a mohalla clinic, we are serving people by setting up a clinic inside the container,'' the AAP leader said.

He further announced that a delegation of five AAP MLAs from Delhi will come to Gujarat and visit schools and hospitals in the state.

On Wednesday, the Gujarat BJP team, accompanied by Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, visited a mohalla clinic and a government-run school in the national capital.

Tiwari later told reporters that the clinic was in a bad shape ever since it was opened.

The Gujarat BJP had said that their team was in Delhi to ''expose'' the ''Delhi model'' of the AAP and its government.

The visit comes at a time when the AAP is emerging as one of the main challengers to the BJP in Gujarat, where elections are due at the end of the year.

In a video shared by the BJP earlier, Thaker can be seen visiting a mohalla clinic where a dog was sleeping under a bench, while in another video, the team can be seen pointing at a pile of garbage and an open gutter near a locality.

The BJP had also shared some photos claiming that its delegation had found broken fans in government-run schools, while a school had a tin roof instead of a concrete one.

