Left Menu

Athawale hails Shinde as CM, seeks berth for his party in new Maha govt

So, it should be given a berth in the new cabinet, Athawale said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:07 IST
Athawale hails Shinde as CM, seeks berth for his party in new Maha govt
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday demanded that his Republican Party of India (Athawale) be given a berth in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Athawale said it was expected that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the chief minister after the fall of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government on Wednesday following a rebellion by Shinde.

But by taking ''an ideal decision'' of announcing Shinde as the chief minister despite the BJP having more MLAs, Fadnavis has emerged as a ''kingmaker'', the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

In a surprise move, Fadnavis, a former CM, announced that Shinde will be the new chief minister. The BJP stalwart initially said he will not be a part of the new government, but later changed his stance following intervention by his party's central leadership and took oath as the deputy CM along with Shinde.

“The RPI has been with the BJP in the entire process of government formation. So, it should be given a berth in the new cabinet,” Athawale said. PTI PR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022