Athawale hails Shinde as CM, seeks berth for his party in new Maha govt

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday demanded that his Republican Party of India (Athawale) be given a berth in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Athawale said it was expected that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the chief minister after the fall of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government on Wednesday following a rebellion by Shinde.

But by taking ''an ideal decision'' of announcing Shinde as the chief minister despite the BJP having more MLAs, Fadnavis has emerged as a ''kingmaker'', the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

In a surprise move, Fadnavis, a former CM, announced that Shinde will be the new chief minister. The BJP stalwart initially said he will not be a part of the new government, but later changed his stance following intervention by his party's central leadership and took oath as the deputy CM along with Shinde.

"The RPI has been with the BJP in the entire process of government formation. So, it should be given a berth in the new cabinet," Athawale said.

