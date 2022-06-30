Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION BOM34 MH-GOVT-SHINDE-OATH Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde sworn in CM, Fadnavis takes oath as Dy CM Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, while BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister.

DEL88 DEF-IAF-AGNIPATH IAF receives 2.72 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 7 days New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received 2.72 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within a week of launch of the registration process, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

MDS23 ISRO-2ND LD SATELLITE ISRO's second commercial success in a week; PSLV C53 injects 3 foreign satellites in precise orbit Sriharikota: In its second successful commercial mission in a week, ISRO launched three foreign satellites in precise orbit from the spaceport here on Thursday onboard PSLV C53, with the space agency's trusted launch vehicle once again living up to its reputation of being a reliable rocket. By C Shyam Sundar DEL126 PB-SESSION-AGNIPATH-3RDLD-RESOLUTION Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Agnipath scheme Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution by voice vote against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, urging the Centre to immediately roll back it in the larger interest of the country.

LGD10 RJ-MURDER-LD COURT Udaipur murder: Two accused sent to judicial custody Udaipur: A local court on Thursday sent the two men accused of killing a tailor here to judicial custody for an identification parade, an official said. MDS20 KA-LD ALTNEWS-ZUBAIR-PROBE Delhi police search Altnews co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s Bengaluru residence Bengaluru/New Delhi: A Delhi police team on Thursday afternoon brought Altnews co-founder Mohammed Zubair to Bengaluru and conducted searches at his house for about three hours as part of the investigation related to his 2018 tweet that led to his arrest, police said.

DEL129 PAR-SESSION Monsoon session from July 18 to Aug 12 New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and continue till August 12, Parliament Secretariat announced on Thursday.

DEL128 CONG-ED-MAHA Maharashtra: Cong's 'ED Sarkar' jibe after Eknath, Devendra take oath New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday dubbed the new Maharashtra government led by the BJP and Shiv Sena dissidents as ''ED Sarkar'', a reference to the first names of chief minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

MDS24 TN-YASHWANT-SINHA-2ND-LD-STALIN State govts not toeing Hindutva 'not safe' under BJP-led Centre: Yashwanth Sinha Chennai: Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition nominee for the next month's Presidential election, on Thursday alleged here that any State government which believes in the Constitution and secularism and does not believe in Hindutva is not safe in the country. DEL104 NDRF-MN-LANDSLIDE Manipur landslide: Rushing 2 more teams for rescue work, says NDRF New Delhi: The NDRF on Thursday said it was rushing two more teams to Manipur where a landslide in Noney district has claimed eight lives so far and ''many more'' people are suspected to be still under the rubble.

BUSINESS DEL124 BIZ-INFRA-LD GROWTH Core sector output expands by 18.1 pc in May, highest in 13 months New Delhi: Led by healthy growth in coal, crude oil, fertilisers, cement and electricity production, output of eight core industries grew to a 13-month high of 18.1 per cent in May this year, according to official data released on Thursday.

DEL116 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips 3 paise to fresh low of 79.06 Mumbai: Sliding for the fifth straight session, the rupee fell 3 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 79.06 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a strong greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

LEGAL LGD9 DL-HC-LD ZUBAIR Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves Delhi HC against police remand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair challenging his police remand in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. LGD4 DL-HC-CRICKET Delhi HC restrains unauthorised broadcast of India-England cricket series New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained 39 rogue websites from hosting or streaming the upcoming India-England International Cricket Series in violation of the broadcasting rights held by SONY TEN Network channels FOREIGN FGN70 UK-INDIA-ANTIBIOTIC Antibiotic research tie-up with India will tackle world's big health threat: UK minister London: It is critical for the world to prevent the overuse of antibiotics and the India-UK collaboration in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is the next big frontier after the vaccine partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna FGN77 LANKA-CONSTITUTION Draft bill on 22nd Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution gazetted Colombo: The preliminary draft for the 22nd Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution aimed to empower Parliament over the executive president has been published in a gazette notification.

