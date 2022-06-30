Left Menu

K'taka Cong disciplinary panel to serve notices to leaders who attacked party leadership

Be it Seetharam or someone more senior, we will look into it and notice will be given, seeking explanation, Khan said, adding that he was waiting for partys state president D K Shivakumar to return from New Delhi.Recently, Seetharam organised a programme with his supporters where he slammed the Congress leadership for injustice he claimed to have faced over the years.

The Congress' Disciplinary Committee in Karnataka on Thursday said notices will be issued to party leaders M R Seetharam and M D Lakshminarayana for publicly attacking the leadership. The panel chief K Rahman Khan said, no one, irrespective of seniority, should speak lightly about the party.

''It has come to our notice that Seetharam held a separate meeting where he spoke about party leaders. Prime facie, it looks like an anti-party activity. Be it Seetharam or someone more senior, we will look into it and notice will be given, seeking explanation,'' Khan said, adding that he was waiting for party's state president D K Shivakumar to return from New Delhi.

Recently, Seetharam organised a programme with his supporters where he slammed the Congress leadership for ''injustice'' he claimed to have faced over the years. Lakshminarayana, who is Congress' OBC cell chief, had recently dubbed Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as “unfit”.

