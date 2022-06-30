Yashwant Sinha to visit Hyderabad on July 2

The ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telangana would accord a grand welcome and organise a meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 when the joint candidate of Opposition parties in the Presidential election - Yashwant Sinha - visits the city.

Sinha would arrive at the Begumpet airport here on July 2 and a rally would be organised with 10,000 bikes from the airport to Jal Vihar, the venue of the meeting, the party said on Thursday.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, discussed with party leaders on the arrangements to be made for Sinha's visit.

The party is supporting Sinha to uphold the Constitutional values which are under attack in the Modi regime, Rama Rao had said recently.

He had described as ''tokenism'' the NDA's decision to field a tribal candidate for the presidential election. Besides TRS, the city-based AIMIM is also supporting Sinha's candidature for the President's post. Coincidentally, BJP's two-day national executive meetings begin here on July 2.

