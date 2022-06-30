Left Menu

Italian PM Draghi says he won't stay on if parties quit coalition

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday he would step down if his coalition lost the support of some of its members, but added he was confident the government was not in jeopardy.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:48 IST
Italian PM Draghi says he won't stay on if parties quit coalition
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday he would step down if his coalition lost the support of some of its members, but added he was confident the government was not in jeopardy. Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, has been leading a broad coalition since February 2021, but tensions among political parties have increased ahead of a general election due in the first half of 2023.

"The government is not at risk. And it can't exist without the 5-Star Movement," Draghi told a news conference on Thursday, referring to one of the largest ruling parties which has expressed repeated doubts about government policy. Draghi said he would not be content with 5-Star withdrawing from the government but providing external support to get legislation passed.

The prime minister returned home early from a NATO summit on Wednesday evening to chair a cabinet meeting that agreed further measures to deal with the energy crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine. His early return to Rome also came amid media reports of disagreement between Draghi and 5-Star leader Giuseppe Conte.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio last week left 5-Star to form a new parliamentary group backing the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022