hold-Philippines' Marcos appoints career diplomat as foreign minister
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos appointed career diplomat Enrique Manalo as foreign affairs secretary, the president's press secretary said on Friday.

Before his appointment, Manalo served as Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Prior to that, Manalo was undersecretary for policy at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

