Philippines' Marcos appoints career diplomat as foreign minister
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 09:30 IST
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos appointed career diplomat Enrique Manalo as foreign affairs secretary, the president's press secretary said on Friday.
Before his appointment, Manalo served as Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Prior to that, Manalo was undersecretary for policy at the Department of Foreign Affairs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine
- United Nations
- New York
- Ferdinand Marcos
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents 'terrorists'
U.S. supports Philippines in South China Sea, State Department says
Philippines' Marcos taps former military chief as defence minister
U.S. supports Philippines in South China Sea, State Department says
Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia