PM congratulates Yair Lapid for assuming Israeli premiership, wishes to deepen ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 14:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Yair Lapid for assuming the premiership of Israel and said he looks forward to furthering the bilateral strategic partnership as the two countries celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

Israel's Parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself and send the country to the polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.

Lapid, Israel's foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, became the country's caretaker prime minister just after midnight on Friday. He took over from Naftali Bennett, Israel's shortest-serving prime minister.

''Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency @yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look forward to continuing furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''Thank you His Excellency @naftalibennett for being a true friend of India. I cherish our fruitful interactions and wish you success in your new role,'' Modi said in another tweet.

Modi also put out tweets in Hebrew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

