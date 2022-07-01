Left Menu

Russian envoy to Bulgaria says she will ask Moscow to shut embassy

Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria said on Friday she would ask Moscow to close down its embassy in the Balkan country after her appeal for Sofia to reverse a decision to expel 70 Russian diplomatic staff was ignored. In a statement addressed to the Bulgarian people, the ambassador, Eleonora Mitrofanova, said the closure of the Russian embassy would inevitably lead to the closure of Bulgaria's embassy in Moscow too.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:31 IST
Russian envoy to Bulgaria says she will ask Moscow to shut embassy
Eleonora Mitrofanova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria said on Friday she would ask Moscow to close down its embassy in the Balkan country after her appeal for Sofia to reverse a decision to expel 70 Russian diplomatic staff was ignored.

In a statement addressed to the Bulgarian people, the ambassador, Eleonora Mitrofanova, said the closure of the Russian embassy would inevitably lead to the closure of Bulgaria's embassy in Moscow too. Bulgaria, an EU and NATO member state and once a close ally of Russia, has been roiled by diplomatic tensions this week after outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomatic staff on espionage concerns.

The move was the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats by Sofia in recent years and more than halved the size of Moscow's diplomatic footprint in Bulgaria. Russia's ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova called the expulsions an "unprecedented hostile step and on Thursday told Sofia to reverse its decision by midday on Friday. If it did not, she said she would ask Moscow to consider ending Russia's physical diplomatic presence in Bulgaria altogether.

Petkov earlier on Friday rejected her ultimatum. "Unfortunately our appeal to Bulgaria's ministry of foreign affairs was ignored," Mitrofanova, the Russian ambassador, wrote in a statement.

"I intend to quickly put the question of the closure of Russia's embassy in Bulgaria before my country's leadership, which will inevitably mean the closure of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Moscow," she wrote. Responsibility for any ensuing serious consequences lay with Petkov's outgoing government, she said.

About 60 people gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Sofia on Friday to demonstrate against the government's decision to expel the Russian diplomatic staff. Supporters of Petkov's decision plan a rally on Sunday at Sofia airport, when the 70 Russian diplomatic staff and their families are due to leave the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022