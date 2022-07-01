TMC welcomes apex court remarks on Nupur Sharma, slams HM for 'sheltering her'

The TMC on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s terse observations in connection with a Nupur Sharma case, slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah “for sheltering her''.

The ruling party of Bengal also urged the Delhi Police to arrest the former BJP spokesperson for her recent remarks against Prophet Mohammad. ''SC notes @NupurSharmaBJP 'single-handedly responsible' for setting the 'country on fire'; leading to brutal Udaipur murder. 'Nobody dares to touch you (Sharma). That shows your clout','' the party tweeted, quoting the apex court’s remarks.

Pillorying Shah and the Delhi Police, who report to Shah, the party said, ''Shame on the Home Minister @AmitShah & @DelhiPolice for sheltering her.'' Coming down heavily on suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, the apex court on Friday said it led to unfortunate incidents and ignited emotions across the country.

The court, dismissing Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states, held that the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities, and said she should have apologised to the whole country.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet, made during the course of a TV debate, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP had subsequently suspended her from the party.

The court's observations against the suspended BJP leader came days after a tailor in Udaipur, who had posted videos online in support of Sharma, were murdered by two men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)