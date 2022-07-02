Left Menu

Determined to make cooperative sector more powerful, modern: Shah

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government is determined to make the cooperative sector more powerful, modern and transparent by taking many important steps.Greeting the people on the 100th International Day of Cooperatives, Shah, who also holds the portfolio of home affairs, paid his respects to all the great men who worked tirelessly to strengthen the idea of cooperatives in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:02 IST
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government is determined to make the cooperative sector more powerful, modern and transparent by taking many important steps.

Greeting the people on the 100th International Day of Cooperatives, Shah, who also holds the portfolio of home affairs, paid his respects to all the great men who worked tirelessly to strengthen the idea of ​​cooperatives in India. ''Along with this, I congratulate all those who have engaged in raising the standard of living of the poorest of the poor through the cooperative sector,'' the minister said in series of tweets.

He further said that the idea of ​​cooperatives is the best medium to realise the vision of all-inclusive development. Shah said the ministry of cooperation is determined to make this sector more powerful, modern and transparent by taking many important steps.

