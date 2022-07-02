NCSC seeks police action against AAP MLA for engaging people in manual scavenging
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC has demanded that AAP MLA Naresh Balyan should be booked for allegedly engaging people in the banned practice of manual scavenging.The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Uttam Nagar MLA had recently shared four pictures of drain and sewage cleaning as part of monsoon preparedness on Twitter.Even though the Delhi Municipal Corporation is not performing its duties, the Delhi government is dedicated to helping the people.
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has demanded that AAP MLA Naresh Balyan should be booked for allegedly engaging people in the banned practice of manual scavenging.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Uttam Nagar MLA had recently shared four pictures of drain and sewage cleaning as part of monsoon preparedness on Twitter.
''Even though the Delhi Municipal Corporation is not performing its duties, the Delhi government is dedicated to helping the people. Before the arrival of the monsoon, all major drains of the Uttam Nagar assembly constituency are being cleaned by the PWD so that there is no problem of waterlogging in any colony,'' he said in Hindi.
In the attached pictures, two people can be seen cleaning a drain manually.
NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla responded to Balyan's tweet, saying, ''The SC community should not be misused while doing politics. They should remember that manual scavenging is a crime and MLA Naresh Balyan is involved in this crime. @CPDelhi take immediate action on this and inform the NCSC about the action taken as soon as possible.'' Defending himself, Balyan said the people were not cleaning sewers but drains, and the work was being undertaken by the public welfare department.
Manual scavenging is a banned practice under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSR). The Act bans the use of any individual for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing of or otherwise handling in any manner, human excreta till its disposal.
