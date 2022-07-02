Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court

The two main accused in the Udaipur tailor murder case were attacked by an angry mob outside the premises of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur on Saturday. The incident took place when they were being escorted by police.

Notably, the four accused in the Udaipur murder case, including the prime accused Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, have been sent to NIA custody till July 12. On June 28, a man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area. He had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi's life as well.Locals protested after the incident that took place in broad daylight. Shops in Maldas street area of Udaipur have been closed following the incident. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Choudhary said a few accused have been identified and a thorough probe will be conducted.

"A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act," Choudhary said. District Collector of Udaipur Tara Chand Meena urged the people to maintain peace and law and order. (ANI)

