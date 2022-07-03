Left Menu

Tunisian constitution committee head blasts president's latest draft

The head of Tunisia's constitution committee blasted the proposed constitution published by President Kais Saied this week, local Assabeh newspapers reported on Sunday. The president has not commented on the constitution since he published the text on Thursday in Tunisia's official gazette.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 03-07-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 06:27 IST
Tunisian constitution committee head blasts president's latest draft
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The head of Tunisia's constitution committee blasted the proposed constitution published by President Kais Saied this week, local Assabeh newspapers reported on Sunday. Sadok Belaid, a former constitutional law professor was named by Saied to draft a "new constitution for new republic", said Saied's version was dangerous and did not resemble the first draft proposed by the constitution committee.

Belaid said the final constitution published by the president contains chapters that could pave the way for "a disgraceful dictatorial regime". The president has not commented on the constitution since he published the text on Thursday in Tunisia's official gazette. The constitution would give Saied far more powers and will be put to a referendum next month. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years, U.S. approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022